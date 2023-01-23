Jobcentres have made it a priority to help people aged over 50 find work.

In South Kesteven, people aged over 50 make up a quarter of those claiming unemployment-related benefits under the Universal Credit system.

This equates to 595 searching for work in South Kesteven.

The Job Centre in St John's Street, Stamford

Stuart Roberts, employer advisor, said: “Our work coaches are here to support people taking the first steps on their journey back to work.

"The priority is helping those 50 plus, and others who may need to build confidence and develop new skills because they’ve been out of the jobs market for a while."

Specialist 'Jobclubs' are being held to offer a range of training courses.

The Alternative Claimant Count has measured that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits under the Universal Credit system has gone down in South Kesteven.

In South Kesteven, there are 425 people aged between 18 and 24 seeking employment. This is 25 fewer than a year ago, only six per cent less.

In total there is a reduction of 390 claimants in South Kesteven out of work.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said: “It is positive to see more people moving into jobs or taking steps to search for work.

“Helping people to secure a reliable income is a priority as we start this year.

"Across our jobcentres we provide one-to-one tailored support for every jobseeker, breaking down barriers for those thinking about re-entering the workforce, such as older workers or those who have been out of work due to ill health."