The delights and opportunities of South Kesteven have been promoted at a major property expo.

InvestSK, South Kesteven District council’s economic growth and regeneration company, exhibited at MIPIM in London.

Some 2,500 delegates, who work in the domestic and international property sectors, heard about the 300 acres of commercial development opportunities available across the district.

InvestSK chief executive Steve Bowyer said: ““We had some great conversations with potential investors and interested businesses which we’re already following up. The event was also a good opportunity for us to network with other local authority areas and to build our strategic partnerships more widely. South Kesteven is really getting on the radar.”

SKDC leader and Invest SK chairman, Coun Matthew Lee said: “Events like this are great for raising the district’s profile and I was particularly pleased to meet with so many private sector representatives.”