A quackers couple have all their ducks in a row ready to wed next week.

Phil Mendham and Clare Sheppard from Grantham will tie the knot on Tuesday on what has been dubbed ‘duck day’ because the date is 22-2-22.

And to make sure it goes swimmingly, after the registry office wedding, the reception will be at the Dirty Duck pub in Woolsthorpe.

Clare Sheppard will marry Phil Mendham on Duck Day. (54946886)

Phil, 55, said: “We wanted a really fun day, so we planned that date and the Dirty Duck had to be the venue. Lynne and Jean-Francois from the Dirty Duck seem to be as excited as we are, and they are kindly sorting out all the catering along with a pork pie wedding cake.”

To make sure the party is more fun than ‘fowl’ there will be bride and groom rubber ducks topping the pork pie wedding cake, and a wood-turned duck being used as a ring holder.

‘Two little ducks’ might be the bingo call for 22, referring to the shape of the digits resembling two ducks swimming, but the couple aren’t avid fans of the numbers game and their only real connection to wildfowl is that Clare’s grandfather and mum called her ‘duck’.

Clare on her hen night. (54946893)

Phil proposed to Clare, 47, outside Lincoln Cathedral in October and at the time she joked about marrying on the day that included ‘all the twos’.

“It’s quackers and so am I!” she added.

The pair, who opened Clare’s of Grantham hair salon in the market place last year, have both been married before. They wanted this wedding to spread cheer after the difficulty of the past two years.

“My sister reckons I’m not taking this wedding seriously, but I am, because I wouldn’t be getting married in the first place,” said Clare, who has sons aged 17 and 19.

“But it’s just fun, it’s happy and it’ll cheer people up. All these weddings were cancelled for Covid so we just thought ‘let’s go for it, let’s have a laugh’.”

Clare laughed that once they have tied the knot, he won’t forget their wedding anniversary in a hurry.

“I said to Phil, what a day, you won’t forget it. I won’t forget it!”

And it won’t just be ducks providing the fun.

Phil said: “We’re not having speeches, just a party with Young Elton providing the entertainment.”

Even though the pair enjoy the taste of duck, they will be serving up a cheese board to go with their pork pie.

To tie in with the unusual theme, Clare sported a duck mask and a rubber duck necklace on her hen do.

And she even has a duck-themed surprise for Phil when they jet off to Jamaica the day after the wedding for their honeymoon.