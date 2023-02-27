Police are appealing for information following the theft of a quad bike and a Land Rover.

The vehicles were stolen from Dembleby Road, in Newton. The quad bike was on a trailer.

They were reported to have been stolen at some point between 12.20pm and 1pm on Friday, February 24.

The quad bike and trailer stolen in Newton. (62661698)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

"We are particularly keen to see any dashcam or CCTV footage which may have captured the vehicles in the surrounding area around the time of the offence, and ask that if you were in that area to please check your footage."

The Land Rover stolen in Newton. (62661696)

Anybody with information should email force.control@lincs.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 177 of February 24.