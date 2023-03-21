A proposal to extend a quarry by over eight hectares is among the latest plans near you.

West Willoughby, S23/0146: Mr J Reeve - Casting of new concrete base (approximately 18”) on top of an existing base. The new base measures approximately (3 meters x 12 meters) at land north of Willoughby Hall, Willoughby Road.

Allington, S23/0204: Mrs Mary McKinlay - Submission of details to discharge the requirements of condition 3 ( Written scheme of investigation ) and condition 4 (Archaeological investigations) of planning permission S21/1343 at Holy Trinity, Bottesford Road.

Photo drawings for the project engineering work credit: istock/GeorgiMironi (55240774)

Billingborough, S23/0229: Mr Joshua Thomas Cuff - A rear/side extension adding 2 rooms out the right side of property and extending kitchen/living area at the rear with a dormer roof installed adding 2 rooms/1 bathroom upstairs, solar panels and air source heat pump for electric and heating at 22 West Road.

Little Humby, S23/0257: Mr Daniel Bruce - Replacement of 8 non-original single glazed timber-framed windows on the east and west elevations at Corner House Farm, Main Street.

Swinstead, S23/0274: Mrs Emma Watson - General purpose building for storage of farm equipment and supplies. Steel framed building with a steel frame lean to the side. It will be sheeted with grey corrugated metal sheeting on three sides with a roof of grey fibre cement tiles at Park Farm, Park Road.

Dry Doddington, S23/0332: Mrs Wendy McCallin - Occupation of Clensey House in non compliance with Condition 2 of planning permission SK80/0521/91 (agricultural occupancy condition) at Clensey House, Clensey Lane.

Caythorpe, S23/0333: Mr Robert Emmett - Field Maple - (Acer Campestre) Remove. Apple Tree - (Malus Domestica) Reduce to previous pruning cuts at 8 Chapel Lane.

Thurlby, S23/0343: Mr Gabriel - Proposed change of use of land to create dog exercise paddocks - including associated vehicular hardstanding and secure boundary treatment at land to the east of Bourne Road.

Great Gonerby, S23/0346: Southerington - Outline application for change of use of land to B2 and B8 use classes at land to the west of Northgate Vehicle Hire, Occupation Lane.

Grantham, S23/0349: Mr A Bailey - Strip asbestos cladding from retained industrial unit and reclad. Erect care hire booth and wash bay. Separate existing site into 2No plots, with Sui Generis Use Class for Care Hire and retain B8 use for the other plot. Utilise extant approved access for entry to the site at former Travis Perkins Site, Harlaxton Road.

Fulbeck, S23/0355: Mrs Anne Watler - Installation of air source heat pump and Installation of solar panels on south facing roof at Jenkinsons Yard, High Street.

Fulbeck, S23/0366: Mr Spencer Cozens - Section 211 notice for the removal of numerous ash, cherry, sycamore, beech, walnut and silver birch at Peacock House, Scotts Hill.

Skillington, S23/0366: Mr David Purcell - Dying conifer hedge at front of property felled Stumps will be ground out. Ground left to recover until Autumn 2023 at Far House, Church Street.

Grantham, S23/0370: Mr A Howitt - Two-storey side extension to dwelling at 12 Peterborough Close.

Grantham, S23/0375: Parr - Section 211 notice to trim overhanging branches to boundary line at Phoenix House, 44 Cecil Street.

Grantham, S23/0379: Mr Andis Lilientale - Submission of details reserved by Condition 4 (Arboricultural Method Statement and Tree Protection Plan) and 5 (Surface Water Drainage Strategy) of planning permission S22/0548 at land off Gonerby Road.

Grantham, S23/0394: Mr A Drummond Hunt - Remove Eucalyptus (T1) and three Sycamore trees (T2, T3 and T4) to ground level at St Anne’s Vicarage, Harrowby Road.

Great Gonerby, S23/0380: Mr George Thomas - Installation of electric vehicle charging point at 36 Long Street.

Caythorpe, S23/0381: Mr Will Hollingworth - Crown lift T1 and T2 (Norway Spruce) to three metres at 9 Waterloo Road.

Grantham, S23/0391: Dr Faward Ashraf - Section 73 application to remove condition 4 (operating hours) of application S16/2206 (Change of Use of building from offices to Community Centre) at 7 Elmer Street North.

Fulbeck, S23/0393: Mrs Judith Hill - Remove deadwood, crownlift to 2.5 meters and reduce southern lateral branch to clear driveway at Little Becks, Bulby Lane.

Corby Glen, S23/0399: Lisa Raine - Application to modify S106 agreement due to Section 73 application to remove condition 10 of planning permission ref S18/0452 at Ferndale House, Swinstead Road.

Sedgebrook, S23/0412: Mrs Ruth Savona - Erection of single storey extensions to side and rear of dwelling, erection of front porch and erection of detached double garage at The Bungalow, Allington Road.

Grantham, S23/0416: Mrs Roz Williams - Re-point front elevation of dwelling, using lime mortar at King’s House, 3 Gonerby Court.

South Witham, S23/0422: Mr Alexander Moore - Erection of single storey rear extensions, insertion of velux rooflight and alterations, demolition and rebuild of detached garage with roof mounted solar panels at 25-26 The Maltings, High Street.

Manthorpe, S23/0423: Mr Richard Allen - Removal of 1x conifer, 1x cherry and 1x yew tree at 31 Low Road.

Denton, S23/0424: Welby Estates - emove 2x lower branches of (T1) Silver birch and crown lift Ash to give approximately 2/3 meters clearance above building at Denton House, Church Street.

Carlton Scroop, S23/0430: Mr Empson - Erection of single storey glazed link extension at The Old Coach And Horses Charity Street.

Folkingham, S23/0437: Mr A Ridpath - Replacement windows and a door at 8 Market Place.

Folkingham, S23/0446: Miller - T1 weeping birch: Remove to as close to ground level as possible and treat stump to inhibit regrowth at Dene Bank, Chapel Lane.

Harlaxton, S23/0449: Mr Chris Egan - Insertion of second floor windows to north and south side elevations at 8A The Drift.

Colsterworth, S23/0454: Mr Dan Drage - Submission of details in relation to Condition 4 (Materials) and Condition 8 (Acoustic Specification) and Condition 10 (Safety Signage) of planning permission ref S21/1906 at centre of pond 80m from 68 Bourne Road.

Burton Coggles, S23/0458: Sir Fred Cholmeley - T1 & T2 remove 2 x ash trees at Church View Cottage, Manor Road.

Castle Bytham, S23/0468: Mrs Kate Davies - One betula pendula (silver birch) fell to ground at 7 Heathcote Road.

Great Gonerby, S23/0472: McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd - Submission of details in relation to condition 5 of S21/0873 (written scheme of archaeological investigation) at land at Downtown Gonerby Moor.

Grantham, S23/0473: Mr Darius Keinys - Erection of 1.9m brick fence with timber at 1 Meres Road.

Colsterworth, S23/0477: Mr Jamie Sayward - Replacement of mono pitch canopy with flat canopy at land west of A1 and north of Bourne Road.

South Witham, S23/0478: Mrs Liz Duffin - Erection of rear single storey extension (Resubmission of S21/2507 - alter window to French door) at 10 Church Street.

Allington, S23/0479: Mr and Mrs Strange - Erection of single storey rear extension at Clyne, 42 Park Road.

Colsterworth, S23/0481: Mr and Mrs Groves - Erection of single storey side extension, front porch and detached double garage , along with alterations to driveway at 5 Chestnut Grove.

Great Ponton, S23/0484: Lincolnshire County Council - For an 8.6 hectare northern extension to the existing limestone quarry at Great Ponton Quarry, Dallygate Lane.