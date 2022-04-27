A group have set off on a drive to Poland to take vital supplies to a refugee crisis centre, and will be bringing Ukrainian families back to the UK.

Four people left for Poland this morning (Wednesday) to deliver medical and sanitary supplies to support Ukrainian refugees, thanks to collections and fundraising across the Cliff villages.

Judith Sharman, of Hough on the Hill, will be joined by Helen Baly-Stark, of Horncastle; Rich Bentley, an ex-marine from Lincoln; and Tim Haller, a helicopter pilot from New Zealand who was roped into the trip while visiting his daughter for her wedding.

From left: Rich Bentley, Helen Baly-Stark, Judith Sharman, Tim Haller. (56330455)

Between them, they will taking it in turns to drive the expected 21 hour journey.

The quartet will arrive at a refugee crisis centre in Poland with donations of medical equipment and other supplies from residents in Hough, Caythorpe, Fulbeck, Marston, Wellbourn and Navenby.

Following this, the return trip will see them collect three families to bring home to the UK. One of the families is in Warsaw, where they have waited for the last three weeks while a visa was sorted.

People gathered at Hough church to help load the minibus with supplies. (56330702)

As well as the supplies, £4,500 has been raised over the last month to make the trip possible, with a second trip set to be organised by Helen in Horncastle.

However, Helen brought over some of the collections from Horncastle, including medical supplies, to go on this week's trip because they were needed urgently.

Last night (Tuesday), residents gathered at Hough church to help load the minibus with supplies and to wish the four a safe journey.

Judith said: “It was brilliant. We had a really good turnout. There was a queue of people transferring boxes."

People gathered at Hough church to help load the minibus with supplies. (56330705)

You can donate to Judith's fundraiser to support future trips to Ukraine here: https://gofund.me/078ba172