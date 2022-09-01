The annual Queen Eleanor Cycle took place with 19 cyclists and a support team taking part in the event.

The cyclists set off on August 25 from Harby near Lincoln, with four days of cycling ahead of them, covering nearly 210 miles along all 12 Eleanor Cross sites, including Grantham.

There are 12 crosses across the country dedicated to Queen Eleanor. The first Queen of Edward I would perhaps have been completely forgotten had it not been for her husband’s dramatic memorials to her that were erected following her death in 1290.

The Queen Eleanor Cycle (59018638)

The aim of the event was to raise funds for The Connection, based at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square, and is a centre that works with homeless and vulnerable people in central London.

So far almost £8,500 has been raised and money is still being collected.

Particularly poignant was the memory of Keith Busfield, a local man, who had supported the ride for many years and who died earlier this year.

Four of the cyclists were from his club, The Cyclists of Stamford, and they were joined on the Saturday leg by many more of the club for a day ride which started from Grantham’s Methodist Church.

Sharon, a participant, with the fire engine. (59018651)

The group called for refreshments at South Witham, were fed by Second Helpings at Stamford’s Barn Hill at lunchtime, and then took a break at Fotheringhay for further cake/drink, ended the day at Geddington which has one of the best preserved of King Edward I’s crosses.

The final two miles started at Grafton Underwood with the cyclists following the Geddington Volunteer Fire Engine into the village to the applause of a crowd who were waiting to welcome them.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QECR2022.

Last year, the ride raised over £30,000.