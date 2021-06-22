Youngsters at a Grantham nursery have received a personalised thank you card from Her Majesty The Queen after they paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Babies at Children 1st nursery on Trent Road, Grantham, made a card for the Queen after the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ in April.

Nursery manager Paula Bunn said: "The baby room wanted the Queen to know how sorry they were to hear her sad news and that they were thinking about her.

Youngsters received a thank you card from Buckingham Palace. (48436573)

"They were so excited to receive a card back from the Queen and we were really grateful that she had acknowledged them."

The Duke of Edinburgh died "peacefully" on April 9 at Windsor Castle, two months before his 100th birthday. He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Children at Children 1st Nursery have received a thank you card from the Queen. (48456804)