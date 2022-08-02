A Queen tribute act will come to town and play some of the band's greatest hits.

The Bohemians will be performing at the Meres Leisure Centre on October 21 at 8pm.

They have performed successful tours in Russia, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and Holland, and now they are set to rock Grantham.

Since the release of the blockbuster 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen's music has acquired a whole new generation of younger fans, alongside their loyal following.

This has translated to The Bohemians, whose concerts continue to attract packed audiences.

Queen's most famous and popular hits will be performed, from the early piano and harmony heavy wonders of Killer Queen and Don’t Stop Me Now, to the later, catchy pop anthems of the eighties.

Right from the beginning you will be gripped by a bombastic, authentic audio-visual representation of Queen’s iconic Wembley 1986 performance as The Bohemians burst onto the stage to the strains of One Vision and A Kind of Magic.

The show has sold out in previous concerts across the UK so don't miss out on your tickets!

If you would like to book tickets, you can do it at www.guildhallartscentre.com/bookevent/queens-greatest-hits-live-by-the-bohemians/532603.

You can also get tickets by ringing the box office on 01476 406158.