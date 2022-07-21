Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Queen's letter brings a smile at Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham

By Gemma-Louise King
-
gemma-louise.king@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 21 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Care home residents were overjoyed to receive a letter from Her Majesty the Queen.

Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home had written a letter of congratulations to The Queen on her incredible years of service and in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee in May.

They were delighted when they recently received a letter saying thank you.

Maple Leaf residents with their letter (58120310)
Maple Leaf residents with their letter (58120310)

Sylvia, one of Maple Leaf’s residents, said: “What a lovely thought and what a keepsake for us all to have.”

The residents were keen to make the special occasion, not only writing their letter, but by celebrating the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend with a party each day.

Much laughter, fun and dancing ensued.

Maple Leaf residents with their letter (58120312)
Maple Leaf residents with their letter (58120312)

Pictured are Winnie and Sylvia, two of the residents, thrilled with their letter.

Grantham Gemma-Louise King
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE