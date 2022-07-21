Queen's letter brings a smile at Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham
Care home residents were overjoyed to receive a letter from Her Majesty the Queen.
Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home had written a letter of congratulations to The Queen on her incredible years of service and in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee in May.
They were delighted when they recently received a letter saying thank you.
Sylvia, one of Maple Leaf’s residents, said: “What a lovely thought and what a keepsake for us all to have.”
The residents were keen to make the special occasion, not only writing their letter, but by celebrating the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend with a party each day.
Much laughter, fun and dancing ensued.
Pictured are Winnie and Sylvia, two of the residents, thrilled with their letter.