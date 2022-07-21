Care home residents were overjoyed to receive a letter from Her Majesty the Queen.

Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home had written a letter of congratulations to The Queen on her incredible years of service and in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee in May.

They were delighted when they recently received a letter saying thank you.

Maple Leaf residents with their letter (58120310)

Sylvia, one of Maple Leaf’s residents, said: “What a lovely thought and what a keepsake for us all to have.”

The residents were keen to make the special occasion, not only writing their letter, but by celebrating the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend with a party each day.

Much laughter, fun and dancing ensued.

Maple Leaf residents with their letter (58120312)

Pictured are Winnie and Sylvia, two of the residents, thrilled with their letter.