Query over how savings will be made in South Kesteven budget

Councillors will be given details of how South Kesteven District Council intends to make planned budget cuts.

Coun Bob Adams questioned how SKDC was to reduce its “corporate costs” by £345,000 and demanded other figures, including parking revenues, be “substantiated.”

The Grantham Conservative told cabinet it was only right members had the workings behind the figures, saying it is easy to propose savings but not to achieve them.

He said: “£345,000 is a hell of a figure. I know the questions are being asked, ‘Does this mean there will be redundancies?”

SKDC deputy leader Kelham Cooke said the figures have been “gone through with our officers.

“Fairly detailed and costed proposals will be forwarded to members over the next few weeks. The cabinet have spent a long time going line by line through the budget costs.”

Cabinet member Nick Robins said SKDC planned new parking barriers, which would record number plates, and increase parking enforcement to fund its parking price freeze. Season ticket sales would also be promoted.

Earlier, Coun Ray Wootten asked why penalty notices for anti-social behaviour will increase from £80 to £100, when government lets councils charge £160.

Cabinet member Coun Peter Moseley said increasing the cost of public space protection and community protection notices to £160 was felt inappropriate. SKDC dealt with such matters “robustly” but it had to consider what people could afford. But if members had “an appetite for a higher fee, they could take it to council.”

Earlier, cabinet backed £5 council tax rise for a Band D home, a move subject to final confirmation at full council.