Queue forms outside Grantham hairdressers at 6.15am as customers wait for first cut in three months
Published: 10:37, 04 July 2020
| Updated: 10:38, 04 July 2020
It was clear that some people were desperate for a haircut after three months of lockdown when a queue started to form outside a Grantham hairdressers at least an hour before opening time this morning.
Bruce Wells was first in the queue outside John Kinnersley hairdressers in Wharf Road.
He took up his place at 6.15am, ready for opening time at 7.30am.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorGraham Newton