There are 'severe delays' on the A1 following a crash involving three vehicles.

The AA has reported queueing traffic and severe delays on the A1 southbound carriageway near Colsterworth following an RTC.

At 8.55am this morning (Friday), "severe delays" of 18 minutes on the A1 southbound were reported between Green Lane and A151 (Colsterworth Services Junction).

There are 'severe delays' on the A1 following a crash involving three vehicles. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (61371114)

The crash involving three vehicles was reported at 9.42am, at the B6403 Woolsthorpe/Easton turn off, causing queueing traffic.

Lincolnshire Police attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on the A1 at Colsterworth. The sounthbound lane is blocked and is causing significant disruption.

"It is not thought to be a serious collision. Avoid the area if you can."