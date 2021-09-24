Queues of traffic build up outside Grantham petrol stations

Queues of traffic have been forming outside some petrol stations in Grantham with the news that some garages are running low on fuel because of a lack of delivery drivers.

Queues have been seen outside petrol stations at Sainsbury's and Asda today, but people are being advised not to panic buy.

Some garages nationwide have run out of fuel. This is because of a lack of HGV drivers to drive fuel tankers.

A queue of traffic has been outside Sainsbury's today. Photo: RSM Photography (51572453)

BP announced it has been forced to ration fuel deliveries - despite there being no shortage of petrol and diesel in England.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said motorists should "carry on as normal".

It is estimated that the UK is short of about 100,000 HGV drivers with the situation made worse by the pandemic and Brexit.

Queues have been building up outside Sainsbury's petrol station in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photogrpahy (51572451)