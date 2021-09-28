Two police officers made a vital intervention as a couple travelled to hospital, which averted a catastrophe.

Recently, two Lincolnshire Police officers were flagged down by a driver as they patrolled the A1.

They found a couple from Grantham in the car who were on their way to hospital.

PC Mark Slater. (51704412)

One of the people in the car had become unwell and the officers were able to help.

The officers, PC Mark Slater and PC Adam Christopher, recognised the man needed urgent care and “blue lighted” him to hospital.

Almost immediately as they arrived, he suffered a large seizure.

PC Adam Christopher. (51704407)

Thankfully, the hospital team were able to provide medical care immediately.

The officers were grateful to receive a letter from the couple thanking them for their help.

One of the comments in the letter described the difference the officers help made.

The letter read: “The surgeon has left us in no doubt that if the quick actions on the day had not happened, he would have suffered a catastrophic brain injury or possible fatal consequences.

"We will be forever grateful for their help, as is our extended family.”

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "We’re absolutely delighted that the patient is recovering well.

"We’re also extremely proud of our officers who make a difference every single day. On this occasion it has made a life changing difference."