A retiring rabbit farm owner is closing his business following an animal rights protest in Ancaster.

Phil Kerry, owner of T&S Nurseries, which is a network of farms that breeds rabbits for fur, has announced he is retiring due to pressure from animal activists protesting against his rabbit farms.

This follows a protest held on Monday, August 15 by the campaign group called Shut Down T&S Rabbits, at the entrance of the Goldholme Stone quarry in Ancaster where they protested against fur farming.

Mr Kerry said: "I was retiring next year anyway from rabbit farming but I have to be honest, the activists made the decision for me.

"It was also the sheer cost of security.

"I made the decision to give into their demands. We couldn't fight them any more because they are too strong."

Shut Down T&S Rabbits posted on their Facebook page that they would be collecting rabbits from one of the T&S Rabbit farms in East Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday, August 20.

They will then make arrangements to send the rabbits to rescue homes.

Following the announcement that the farms are shutting down, PETA, an organisation that overlooks the ethical treatment of animals, commented on the news.

Elisa Allen, vice president of programmes at PETA said: "Animal advocates are jumping for joy over news that T&S Nurseries has read the writing on the wall and will soon be closing up shop – meaning no more rabbits will be bred and killed at its facilities.

"On these farms, sensitive animals spend much of their lives confined to barren hutches, unable to socialise or explore.

"Then, after enduring a miserable life, they’re hung upside down and their throats are slit so their dismembered body parts can be used for pâté, pies, and other products.

"Business owner Phil Kerry revealed the decision to cease trading was made, in part, because local councils repeatedly blocked his applications for new butchering and breeding sites – applications which tens of thousands of compassionate PETA supporters spoke out against.

"In a true sign of the times, the public has once again reminded animal-exploiting businesses that the only viable industries are those which don’t harm other living, feeling beings."