Rabbits compete in championships in Grantham community centre

The All Rex Rabbit Championship Show took place last Saturday at Grantham West Community Centre.

Backed by the British Rabbit Council, the show was hailed to be, “the premier event for all Rex coated rabbits in the UK”.

Rex rabbits are renowned for their velvet-textured coats. 250 of the breed, in various colours, competed at the championship, organised by the National Orange and Fawn Rex Rabbit Association (NOFRRA).

Rex rabbit show. (22500406)

Cynric Richardson, chairman of NOFRRA, said: “I do my best to enthuse people about this wonderful hobby. I was delighted to hear that a few of the public came to the event.

“I find keeping rabbits to be highly relaxing and therapeutic.

Rex rabbit show. (22500400)

“In prior years, there have been complaints that the event was too crowded, but an extra room was added this year, which went down well.

“It was fascinating to see the wide cross-section of people in the club. All barriers disappear. We have a High Court judge, a senior doctor and me, a concert piano tuner.”

Around 80-100 people were in attendance from all four corners of the UK, including Scotland, Wales and Cornwall.

Rex rabbit show. (22500413)

According to PetGuide.com, the Rex rabbit breed originates from around 1919 in the French village of Louché-Pringé, developed by breeders from a litter of wild gray rabbits, who were impressed by the wild rabbits’ luscious fur.

Rex rabbit show. (22500396)

Cynric said: “Rabbits nowadays are fed like Roman gladiators. They were paraded in front of the judges, who had a very difficult job to do in deciding the winner.

“Many people wouldn’t know this, but rabbits are actually classed as livestock. You therefore pay no VAT on rabbit food.”

Rex rabbit show. (22500372)

Rex rabbit show. (22500369)

