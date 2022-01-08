People are being invited to put their best foot forward and sign up for Cancer Research UK's Lincoln Race for Life.

The beloved event is returning to Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday, May 7, with a 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy course.

Anyone who signs up this January can also claim 50% off the entry fee by using the code RFL22J50.

A group of Race for Life participants (54101838)

Each year almost 30,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands, and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised through Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East of England, said: "Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer."

Race for Life participants with medals (54101841)

He continued: "January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way, whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life."

Race for Life events across the UK will follow the current government guidance to help protect everyone against Covid-19, and hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Cancer Research Uk's Race for Life is done in partnership with Tesco, and raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer, including bowel cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Race for Life participants (54101833)

Michael added: "Our Race for Life events are open to all; for some people the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park, slow and steady still wins, for others it’s a jog, others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities, Race for Life in Lincoln will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and unforgettable this year.”

Pretty Muddy Race for Life participants (54101844)

Oonagh Turnbell, head of health campaigns at Tesco, added: "This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life, and we hope this year can be the biggest yet."

More information on the Race for Life can be found at http://www.raceforlife.org/