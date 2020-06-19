Racist graffiti sprayed on trees in Grantham

Two trees in Grantham have been spray painted with racist graffiti.

The graffiti was first spotted on two trees on South Parade by a resident who lives nearby, but she was unsure what the letters meant.

The resident, who asked not be named, said: “A few weeks ago I noticed somebody had painted ‘KKK’ [believed to stand for American white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan] in large white letters on the side of a tree. I was unaware of what it stood for until my daughter told me and I was so upset.