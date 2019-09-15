Radio appeals for volunteers to entertain patients at Grantham Hospital

Radio Witham is opening its doors on Wednesday September 25, between 7pm and 9pm to give people the opportunity to work for the station.

A station spokesman said: “Whether you like to talk, know lots about music, like meeting people, or know the hot end of a soldering iron from the cold end, your talents could help entertain patients in Grantham Hospital.”

Radio Witham provides hospital radio to patients, visitors and staff, and will soon extend broadcasting to an online service that can be heard by families and friends outside the hospital.

Radio Witham needs more volunteers. (16558013)

All volunteers are members of the League of Friends of Grantham Hospital, who operate the radio station. Places for this event can be booked by contacting Rob on 01476 561133 or rob.vincent@radiowitham.com or

ray.oliver@radiowitham.com