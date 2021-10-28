A volunteer broadcaster has won gold at a radio awards show for her work as a presenter.

Suzie Sparkles, presenter on community radio station Gravity FM, won a gold award for female presenter at the Community Radio Awards 2021.

Held on October 23, the award ceremony was hosted in Coventry and recognised those producing great quality content and engaging with their communities.

The category won by Suzie is designed to showcase those female presenters that are delivering great quality shows and programming for their stations, no matter what the subject, context or type of show.

The judges said: "The presenter speaks directly to the audience and is a shining example of community radio. She has a delightful, warm and comforting style making the listeners feel completely at ease."

Suzie said: “What an incredible evening. I have laughed, cried, smiled and felt inspired!

"Surrounded by so much talent, all of whom volunteer their precious time. It’s amazing to be recognised for something I am so passionate about!

"I’d like to thank every volunteer at Gravity FM for all their hard work.

"We aren’t paid because we are worthless but because we are priceless.

"Thank you to all that tune in and support Community Radio, you are truly appreciated.”

Martin Steers, awards chair, said: “As ever, the judges tell me how impressed they are with the output of our sector, and how year on year, it steps up a level.

“It’s the second year of awards within a pandemic, but Community Radio stations have proven their value at the heart of their local areas.

“The recognition for Suzie Stevens is well deserved, and we hope it recognises their success, and encourages others to to engage, represent and support their communities.”

Gravity FM broadcasts on 97.2fm in Grantham, their website www.gravityfm.net.

The Station is run entirely by volunteers and broadcasts 24 hours a day.