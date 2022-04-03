Grantham Royal Air Force Air Cadets welcome more than 20 new members to the squadron at their recent graduation event.

The event was held at the Walton Academy so that parents could also attend, and the cadets were assigned to their flights.

Cadets were also presented with their first class badges and certificates by the town mayor, Dean Ward, who is a former member of the RAF regiment.

The turnout and behaviour of all the cadets has been noted as impeccable by the staff team, who look forward to introducing the cadets to the full range of activities of activities through the Air Cadets.

Andy Cutts, officer commanding flight lieutenant, said: "It’s been great getting back to normal and seeing so many new faces around the Squadron.

"As a Founder Squadron, we have had a continuous presence in the town for more than 75 years and there was a concern that the pandemic might have spelt the end.

"Fortunately, we pulled through and have found no shortage of young people to swell our ranks.

"The range of activities and opportunities on offer includes flying, gliding, camping, Duke of Edinburgh Award, sports and academics, and we encourage our cadets to try as many of these as they can."

An open evening will be held for prospective cadets and their parents on Tuesday, April 19 at 7pm at the Squadrom Premises at Triggs Yard, Grantham.

All new recruits need to be at least 12 years old and in Year 8 at school, with an upper age limit of 17 years old.

For more information contact the officer commanding oc.47@rafac.mod.gov.uk