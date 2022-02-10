With 10 charity concerts around the country, the Royal Air Force Music Charitable Trust has announced a special concert tour celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Founded in 2004 to raise welfare funds through the performance of live music by Royal Air Force musicians, the trustees of the RAF Music Charitable Trust are sponsoring the unique musical celebration, which will see the full-time professional musicians of the Royal Air Force performing at a series of specially selected venues around the country.

On Thursday November 24, there will also be a special Platinum Jubilee concert in Lincoln Cathedral compered by Melvyn Prior from BBC Radio Lincolnshire with the band of the RAF College Cranwell – who will also be performing at the concert in Newark on 17 September.

The Queen's Colour Squadron and Central Band of the Royal Air Force performing Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. (54811320)

The concert series with the Central Band of the Royal Air Force, the Band of the Royal Air Force College and the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment includes performances in Doncaster, Crawley, Saffron Walden, Weston-Super-Mare, Newark, King’s Lynn and three concerts in London.

Malcolm Goodman MBE, of Newark, is founder and honorary administrator of the charity. He said: “Having previously served for 22 years in the Royal Air Force bands and travelled with The Queen on a State visit to Thailand in the 1990’s, it is a real privilege to now be organising The Queen’s Jubilee Tour.

"As Administrator of the charity working with the support of two other trustees all working on a voluntary basis, I am immensely proud that despite being the smallest Royal Air Force charity, we have the honour to be organising such a special musical tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Malcolm Goodman MBE. (54811317)

For further information please visit the website at www.rafmusic.org.uk/concerts