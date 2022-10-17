The head of the RAF has supported youth charity the Jon Egging Trust (JET) in its signing of the Armed Forces Covenant at a ceremony at RAF College Cranwell.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston was hosted by JET CEO Dr Emma Egging who said that the occasion was of huge significance to the charity, which delivered its first Blue Skies support programmes at RAF College Cranwell in 2012.

Dr Egging, who lives in Colsterworth, said: “Since our foundation over a decade ago, the RAF and its ethos have sat at the heart of all we do. RAF College Cranwell hosted our very first ten students in 2012, and we have since worked with 25 military bases and 35,000 young people across the UK.

Dr Emma Egging with Air Chief Marshall Sir Mike Wigston at the siging of the Armed Forces Covenant. (60043244)

"Military personnel epitomise JET’s core values of teamwork, leadership and resilience, and our RAF volunteers are exemplary role models to our students, supporting them during Blue Skies sessions and taking time to speak to them about their own journeys which often involve overcoming adversity.

"To be back here today where it all began for JET - signing the Armed Forces Covenant with Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston - is hugely symbolic. Not only does it celebrate our commitment to service personnel, veterans and the wider military family, but it deepens the commitment of both the Jon Egging Trust and by extension our partners within the RAF family, to the local communities we serve around RAF bases.”

The Armed Forces Covenant was established in 2011 as a formal promise from the nation to recognise the sacrifices made by service personnel and their families. In signing the covenant, organisations pledge their commitment to supporting the armed forces community and its veterans.

The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant at a ceremony at RAF College Cranwell. (60045682)

Local students who are currently enrolled on JET’s Blue Skies programmes welcomed ACM Wigston and his wife Lady Kate Wigston to Cranwell on Thursday afternoon and spent time describing their experiences of working with JET and RAF personnel.

ACM Wigston said: “The unique gift that JET offers to our stations and our armed forces family, is its ability to reach deep into the local communities around our RAF bases, helping some of the most vulnerable young people in our society to think differently about their futures. I am delighted to support JET in its signing of the Armed Forces Covenant. As Chief of the Air Staff, I am proud that the RAF continues to support the Jon Egging Trust and the young people that together we serve.”

Lincolnshire JET graduate Josh Dale, 22, also spoke at the ceremony. He said: "JET helped me to build a mindset of overcoming situations and adapting. When I left school, I couldn’t enlist in the RAF for medical reasons so I took a different route.#

"I’ve just graduated with a first-class honours degree in Product Design, and this year also won the Royal Society of Arts’ Student Design Awards with a concept to convert decommissioned oil rigs into large scale kelp farms and processing units for rural Scottish economies. I also have a product in development that will be hitting the market next year!

"Reminiscing about my time with JET, the thing I most appreciated was talking to those who volunteered their time to support us. Listening to them recall their stories, and talk about their day-to-day lives, places they’ve been, lessons they’ve learnt and experiences… it made me realise that life throws you lots of curved balls, and that’s okay - you catch the ones that matter!”