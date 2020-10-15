RAF College Cranwell are celebrating their 100 year anniversary by asking former workers or residents to submit their memories of the place.

2020 is the Centenary of the Royal Air Force College at Cranwell. To mark this occasion, they are looking back at the legacies and memories left by previous service officers and workers.

Since March, they have been in the process of collecting memories from people who may have lived or worked at RAF College Cranwell, in any capacity – to hear stories and learn about memories of others who were there previously.

RAF College Cranwell celebrated its centenary earlier this year. (28439143)

Group Captain Gordon Bettington, Deputy Commandant and Station Commander, RAF College Cranwell said: “It is so important to us to build on the amazing legacy left to us by our predecessors; there is no better time than our Centenary year to build a catalogue of stories and memories from those who have lived or worked at RAF College Cranwell.

"The memories and stories we collate now, will provide a lasting legacy for the next generation and will be a valued part of the RAF College Collection, building a complete picture of the heritage, ethos and traditions of the RAF College."

If you would like to share your memories – please email crn-spt-generalenquiries@mod.gov.uk or write to them at: Media and Communications Office, RAF College Cranwell, Sleaford, Lincs, NG34 8HB