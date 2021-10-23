RAF College Cranwell was presented with an award for its charity work.

RAF College Cranwell won the RAF Benevolent Fund’s RAF Station of the Year title at the charity’s annual awards.

In 2020 alone, RAFC Cranwell raised more than £12,000, with the station’s RAF Benevolent Fund committee at the heart of that activity, led by Warrant Officer Steve Johnson.

Wing Commander Ali Morton and Squadron Leader Chris I'Anson representing RAF College Cranwell at the RAF Benevolent Fund Awards. Credit: RAF Benevolent Fund. (52542363)

The ceremony, held on Thursday night (October 21) at Plaisterers’ Hall in London, was attended by hundreds of RAF personnel, veterans, and supporters of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Now in its ninth year, the Fund’s annual awards celebrates the outstanding contributions of the charity’s fundraisers, volunteers, and partners.

The station organised the RAF College Cranwell Virtual Challenge, in which participants were invited to cover 100 miles, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the RAF College while raising more than £10,000 for the Fund.

RAF College Cranwell won the RAF Benevolent Fund RAF Station of the Year. Credit: RAF Benevolent Fund. (52542379)

One former pilot, Paul Nash, was unable to take part physically so instead, he designed and paid for 100 bespoke blankets which were presented to the Station Commander at RAFC Cranwell and later distributed to 100 RAF veterans across the country.

Group Captain Dr Joanne L Campbell OBE RAF, Station Commander at RAF Cranwell, said: “We are all truly thrilled to have been awarded the RAF Benevolent Fund’s Station of the Year award.

"Despite the challenges of last year, personnel at RAF Cranwell have gone above and beyond to raise funds to help the RAF Benevolent Fund to continue their amazing work in supporting RAF Families past and present in times of need.

"This award recognises the hard work and dedication of the personnel at RAF Cranwell who through adversity have triumphed in their fundraising ambitions.”

The RAF Station of the Year award was sponsored by MBDA Missile Systems, with national sales & business development director Mike Mew presenting the award at Thursday's event.

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, Controller of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “After making the difficult but necessary decision to hold our annual awards ceremony virtually last year, it’s been an absolute pleasure to see so many friendly faces once again in person this year as we celebrate the efforts of our supporters and fundraisers.

“Last year was a challenging time for the whole of the RAF Family, and the awards are a great opportunity to recognise all of the fantastic work that allowed us to continue supporting RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families throughout the pandemic and beyond.

“I’d like to pass on my congratulations to all of this year’s winners, particularly RAF College Cranwell for their tireless support. The enthusiasm, creativity, and generosity we saw over the course of 2020 was truly inspiring, so from all of us here at the Fund – thank you.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity, providing practical, financial, and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans, and their partners and dependants.

In 2020, the Fund spent nearly £750,000 supporting personnel and their families at RAF Cranwell.

This included the refurbishment of a play park and the station’s Airplay Youth Club as well as RAF-wide services such as the Fund’s Listening and Counselling service, its relationship counselling service, free Headspace memberships and Thrive wellbeing workshops for partners of serving personnel.