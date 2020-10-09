RAF Cranwell shortlisted twice in charity's annual awards

RAF College Cranwell has been shortlisted for the RAF Station of the Year and the RAF Stations Cup in this year’s RAF Benevolent Fund annual awards.

The RAF Station of the Year award recognises the station which has gone above and beyond in support of the fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, both in terms of fund-raising and raising awareness.

The Stations Cup recognises the station which has raised the most money strictly through sporting events on a per-head basis.

RAF Cranwell (4694164)

In 2019, a series of fund-raising endeavours generated more than £20K for the fund, from the Sleaford Half Marathon to a Christmas Spectacular concert provided by the Band of the RAF College. Other challenges included a 100 Miles for 100 Years virtual run (marking the fund’s centenary), a dog show, and Initial Officer Training cadets raffling items while on exercise, including a comfy pillow.

Group Captain Gordon Bettington, station commander at RAF College Cranwell, said: “It is a real honour to be nominated for this prestigious award, which highlights the superb efforts of the Cranwell family to support the RAF Benevolent Fund. Without the fund-raising efforts of our people, the RAF Benevolent Fund would not be able to complete it’s vital work.”

Mike Straney, director of fundraising and communications at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Last year the fund spent £7.2m in support of serving personnel and their families, helping to improve life on RAF stations nationwide. Be that emotional, practical or financial support, we aim to make a difference to the everyday lives of those who serve their country.

“But we couldn’t do that without the support of RAF stations like the RAF College Cranwell. Their nomination in this category is well deserved.”

Now in its eighth year, the RAF Benevolent Fund Awards recognise the outstanding contributions of its supporters, personnel on stations and corporate partners who support the charity each year. The winners of eight categories will be announced during a virtual ceremony on October 13.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity, supporting RAF personnel past and present. If you know an RAF veteran in need, go to rafbf.org to find out how the fund could help.