A statue of Lord Hugh Trenchard – marshal of the Royal Air Force and RAF College Cranwell’s principal founder – has been installed to mark the 100th anniversary of the college.

The seven-foot statue cast in bronze by established artist and sculptor Vivien Mallock, was commissioned by the Cranwellian Association and has been erected on the west side of College Hall Officers’ Mess.

Directing a small project team of volunteers within his executive committee, chairman Sir Christopher Coville embarked on a fund-raising campaign for the monument, achieving his target within 18 months through donations from Cranwellians world-wide.

The statue of Lord Hugh Trenchard, RAFC Cranwell's principal founder

Deputy commandant and station commander group captain Gordon Bettington said: “We are absolutely delighted and grateful to see 18 months of work by the Cranwellian Association come to fruition with the installation of this incredible work of art.”