RAF Fighter jets took to the skies above Grantham last night as part of an intense night-flying training exercise.

The aircraft, confirmed to be a number of Eurofighter Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby, were heard soaring through the sky for nearly an hour at around 10pm last night.

A number of people took to social media to comment on the loud noise and to try to find answers.

Night Flying 12 Sqn and 29 Sqn (50170718) Crown Copyright MOD.

A spokesperson for RAF Coningsby said: "We carry out night flying exercises throughout the year for training purposes. Five squadrons are based at RAF Coningsby including 29 Squadron who train all the Typoon jet pilots for the RAF.

"The Typhoon is a multi-role aircraft used to defend the UK’s interests both in the air and on the ground, hence we have to train for those scenarios, both during the day and at night.

"After initially learning the required skills, pilots need to practice them again and again. The RAF will practice in many locations so people in Grantham might have heard them last night but may not hear them again for a while.

Night Flying 12 Sqn and 29 Sqn (50170700) Crown Copyright MOD.

"The Typhoon’s primary role at RAF Coningsby is to maintain Quick Reaction Alert, aircraft and their crews being ready to launch to defend UK skies.

"Since 2015 there has been a continual RAF Typhoon presence in the Middle East, from either RAF Coningsby or its sister station at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, undertaking operations against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

"It is likely that the aircraft heard last night were undertaking a close air support exercise, practicing skills that are typically used in support of personnel conducting operations on the ground.

"People often ask why we need to train when we are not at war but the reality of it is that there is still a situation in the Middle East that we are involved in."