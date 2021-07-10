A vintage style scooter being raffled for charity is on display in the windows of a funeral directors.

Currently on display in the window of Robert Holland Funeral Directors, the 2016 Limited Edition Vespa themed vintage style scooter is being raffled in aid of St Barnabas Hospice, organised by James Rudge in memory of his late father.

James and his wife Natalie O’Brien, who run MD Jewellers in Westgate, had planned to raffle the scooter last year to support the hospice, but postponed it due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scooter is being auctioned for charity. (48961462)

Tragedy struck earlier this year when James’s father, Michael, was diagnosed with cancer and died in April. Michael was been looked after by the team at St Barnabas.

The couple hope to raise over £3,000, with £1,700 raised already.

Tickets are £5 each and can be purchased from Robert Holland Funeral Directors reception.

The draw will take place on September 20. Second and third prizes in the raffle are luxury food hampers.