A team completing their National Citizen Service held a raffle to raise money for a special needs school.

The raffle, which was held last Thursday, raised £254 for Sandon School, with the money set to be used to buy sensory toys and resources.

The team sold the raffle tickets in Grantham town centre last Thursday.

The NCS team are organising a raffle in aid of Sandon School. (50272990)

A whole range of prizes were donated from local businesses, including two free cinema tickets, vouchers to Petticoats tea room, as well lots of smaller prizes, such as chocolates and wine from stores in town.

Lucy Otter, team leader of the fund-raising project, also works as an instructor at Sandon School.

She said that the team had researched the best ways that they could help the community and see the difference that their fund-raising will make.

Another member of the team, Eve Kimberley, said the raffle went “really well”.

Eve said: “We were unsure what would be best for the children so we decided to donate directly.

“This way the school could decide how to spend the money to provide the greatest benefit to the children.

“The team would like to thank everyone who donated and say that we really appreciated all of the support we gained.”