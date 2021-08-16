A team completing their National Citizen Service are holding a raffle to raise money for a special needs school.

The raffle, set to be held on Thursday, will raise money for Sandon School, with the hope of raising money to buy sensory toys and resources.

The team will be selling raffle tickets in Grantham town centre on Thursday between 10.00am and 3.00pm, near the Isaac Newton Centre.

The NCS team are organising a raffle in aid of Sandon School. (50272990)

Lucy Otter, team leader of the fundraising project, also works as an instructor at Sandon School.

She said that the team had researched the best ways that they could help the community and see the difference that their fundraising will make.

Anyone wishing to take part in the raffle can purchase a line of five tickets for a pound.

The team are still looking for raffle prizes. If you wish to donate a prize, contact them on: 07783984353.