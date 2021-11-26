London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers to defer travel due to extreme weather conditions expected this weekend of Storm Arwen.

LNER is encouraging any customers booked to travel from today, Friday, November 26, until the end of service on Sunday, November 28, to postpone travel if possible.

Tickets will remain valid on LNER services on Monday and Tuesday, November 29 and 30, and Wednesday, December 1.

Network Rail has imposed emergency speed restrictions as the extreme weather conditions begin to impact the East Coast Main Line route.

The East Coast route north of Berwick Upon Tweed will be closed to services from 5pm today. Further closures as a result of the extreme weather are possible elsewhere on the East Coast route. Services that can operate face extended journey times, and short notice delays and cancellations are expected.

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We are encouraging our customers with tickets dated for today, 26 November and this coming weekend, to defer their travel arrangements where possible.

“We expect services to be extremely busy throughout the weekend and advise customers to check our website and social channels for the latest information.”

LNER has apologised to customers for disruption impacting customer journeys today and across the weekend. Anyone who decides against making a journey can claim a refund from the original point of purchase.

The Met Office has issued a red warning, the highest level, which is issued very rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life.

For the most up to date travel information, customers can check www.lner.co.uk or follow @LNER on Twitter.