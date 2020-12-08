A Grantham train employee has been commended for his quick-thinking actions after he stepped in to save a vulnerable member of the public.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) presented Scott Goodson, duty team leader at Grantham railway station, with a prestigious 'Lifesaver Award' after he intervened to assist the distressed member of the public who had been reported as missing.

Scott was leading the Grantham Station team into the early evening shift in August of this year, when he observed a person moving towards the edge of the platform.

Scott collecting his award from LNER Managing Director, David Horne. (43455655)

Scott made his way to the area and attempted to engage them in conversation, realising straight away just how vulnerable they were.

Undeterred by the individual’s initial unresponsiveness, Scott continued to talk calmly and invited them to join him for a cup of tea. It was this gesture that successfully persuaded the individual away

from the platform edge and into the safety of the station building.

Recognising that professional help was required, Scott contacted the local crisis team and established that the individual had been reported as ‘missing’.

Scott called the police, who arrived at the station and were able to co-ordinate additional longer-term support.

On investigating the incident further and reviewing CCTV the individual’s actions clearly showed there could have been an incredibly sad outcome.

Looking back on the event, Scott, who has worked for LNER for two years, said: “A combination of experience, training and most importantly my instincts told me I needed to check on the person to

see if they were okay. It’s frightening to think about what could have occurred if I hadn’t done such a simple thing as starting a conversation.”

Claire Ansley, director of customer experience at LNER, added: “It is a sad fact that the railway is no stranger to the worst effects of mental ill health. LNER works closely with organisations such as

Samaritans and our charity partner the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) which works to prevent suicide, to raise awareness of mental health and to deliver training to our teams about how

to manage situations such as the one encountered by Scott.

“Thankfully on this occasion, Scott’s awareness and composure meant he was able to save a life and we felt it was important to recognise his actions with this Lifesaver Award.

"His experience is a brilliant example of how we must all look after ourselves but also those around us.”