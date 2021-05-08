LNER is asking passengers not to travel today because a problem is affecting all its routes.

It has been reported that there are problems with LNER's fleet of Azuma trains which has led to the cancellation of many services and severe delays to others.

A LNER spokesperson said: "A problem under investigation across the LNER route means services are subject to severe delays and cancellations today.

LNER is asking people not to travel on its trains today (May 8).

"Customers are advised to not travel on LNER services today. You are encouraged to use an alternative mode of transport to complete your journey today.

"LNER tickets for today are valid up to and including Sunday, May 16. If you decide not to travel, a full refund is available. Please contact your original point of ticket purchase within 28 days to claim your refund."

LNER says a number of Class 800 series Hitachi trains from several train companies have been taken out of service today for checks 'as a precautionary measure'.

It added: "This is being investigated by Hitachi and once trains have been checked, we hope to be able to release them back into service ASAP."

