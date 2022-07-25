Rail passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line, which travels through Grantham, are being urged to plan ahead.

On Wednesday, July 27, there will be national industrial action, and the East Coast Main Line will have a limited timetable available on this day.

The line will have less than half of its usual services that run between London and Edinburgh from 7.30am until 6.30pm.

The East Coast Main Line will be affected by national industrial action.(41919939)

Simon Pumphrey, the East Coast infrastructure director for Network Rail said: "This Wednesday, passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line will face a limited train service due to the ongoing industrial action.

"I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect significant disruption.

"I can only apologise for the impact that this will have on people’s plans."

There will also be disruption on Thursday (July 28) morning as there will be a later start to services.

The RMT union has called for thousands of railway staff to walkout.

Separately, ASLEF has called strike action across seven train operators on Saturday, July 30, that will significantly disrupt some routes, so passengers are asked to check their journeys before travelling over the weekend as well.

