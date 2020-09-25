Train passengers are being urged not to travel to London on October 17 and 18 as work continues on the £1.2million East Coast upgrade.

The upgrade will transform journeys between London, the North and Scotland and make way for more services on the East Coast Main Line to meet future passenger demand.

On October 17 and 18 Network Rail engineers will carry out work to test the new signalling system and replace overhead wires in and around King’s Cross Station. Passengers have been urged not to travel to or from London King’s Cross, or on Thameslink services to or from St Pancras International via Finsbury Park that weekend.

No trains in or out of London King's Cross Station on October 17 and 18

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We’re making good progress on the project to improve access into and out of King’s Cross.

"Unfortunately, while a lot of the work is being carried out with no disruption to passengers, some key activities just cannot be done safely while trains are running.

He added: “Thank you for your continued patience as we progress with these vital improvements.”

This latest stage in the project will bring more reliable journeys for passengers, but it can only be carried out safely when there are no trains in the area.

LNER services to/from the north will start/end at St Neots, south of Peterborough. Rail replacement coaches will run between St Neots and Bedford, where passengers can use Thameslink or East Midlands Railway services to/from London St Pancras.

No Great Northern or Thameslink services will run into King’s Cross, Moorgate or St Pancras International via Finsbury Park.

Limited replacement bus services will run between Potters Bar and St Albans, where passengers can connect with Thameslink services to/from London St Pancras.

Buses will also run between Potters Bar and Cockfosters to connect with London Underground services to/from central London.

On the Hertford North line, all stations between Gordon Hill and Alexandra Palace will be served by a bus replacement service to/from Turnpike Lane Tube station. Passengers should use London Underground services for onward connections to/from central London.

Those who have an essential need to travel to London over that weekend should check their journeys via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk or with their train operator.