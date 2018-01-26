Rail services cancelled after person hit by train between Grantham and Retford

Have your say

A person has been hit by a train causing the cancellation or many services through Grantham.

The incident happened between Grantham and Retford and this is causing disruption to trains between Peterborough/Newark North Gate and Doncaster/Lincoln Central.

Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 80 minutes. Newark North Gate station is currently closed.

Where possible, Grand Central and Hull Trains services will be diverted and will not call at Grantham or Retford.

East Midlands Trains are currently unable to run to or from Newark North Gate.

Virgin Trains customers are being asked to take alternative routes. Their ticket will remain valid on other services. For more details go to www.nationalrail.co.uk

Buses are running between Doncaster and Peterborough, calling at Grantham.

A normal service is expected to resume at approximately 6.30pm.