Rail passengers are being asked to avoid travelling today (July 18) if possible and not to travel by train at all on July 19 because of high temperatures.

Rail services through Grantham will be affected by delays and cancellations on Monday and Tuesday (July 18 and 19). LNER says no trains will operate to London from Grantham on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 40C on Tuesday and National Rail says this could buckle the rails and affect overhead power lines.

In a statement on the LNER website, it says: "Only travel if absolutely necessary on Monday 18 July, and on Tuesday 19 July, do not travel on routes south of York and south of Leeds to London King’s Cross as no trains will run, this includes to or from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.

"There will be limited trains to other destinations and it's highly likely that they will be subject to significant delays because speed restrictions will be in place.

"If you do have to travel please check your journey before you set off."

Hull Trains is also asking people not to travel. A spokesperson said: "Now that the government has issued a national emergency, our advice is DO NOT TRAVEL. We will only be running a single service in each direction early in the morning with two further shuttle services between Hull and Doncaster.

"We are advising passengers with Hull Trains tickets dated 18th - 19th July to complete their journeys by Friday 22nd July.

"If you choose not to travel, you are entitled to a full refund. Please request a refund from your point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Whilst we'll be working hard with Network Rail to reopen the network following this Red weather warning, there's still a risk of disruption. Please check before you travel.

"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause to your journey, however, we are taking these safety precautions as a measure of protection for both passengers and staff.

East Midlands Railway says its services will be reduced.

National Rail also asked passengers not to travel unless absolutely necessary over the next few days.

A spokesperson said: "Hot weather can affect the rails, overhead power lines and the ground which the track sits on. As a result, Network Rail may impose temporary speed restrictions to reduce the risk of damage to the railway and keep services running.

"Please check before you travel and allow more time for your journey on the affected days, as speed restrictions can cause train delays and cancellations."