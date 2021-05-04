A fire was started deliberately by the railway line in Grantham causing some disruption to freight services.

The fire was started on the rail embankment by the Manthorpe estate on Friday night.

A nearby resident, Paul James, said online: "Some idiot lit a big fire near the railway track at the back of our house! The fire service were fantastic, great response and brilliant job.

"My neighbour warned the trains as we were worried about the risk and they reduced their speed."

Mr James told the Journal that the fire was 'intense'.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service reported a fire near the railway embankment in Grantham just after 22:40 on Friday, April 30.

"There was minor disruption to freight services and this did not impact on passenger services."