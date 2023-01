A railway bridge was struck earlier today (Tuesday) by a lorry.

The railway bridge on Barrowby Road was struck at around 10.15am.

National Rail were seen at the scene.

The railway bridge on Barrowby Road was struck. Photo: RSM Photography (62165593)

Traffic is reported to be unaffected and it was reported there are minor delays to train services.

National Rail were seen at the bridge. Photo: RSM Photography (62165642)

National Rail have been approached for comment.