A major railway bridge in Grantham is due to reopen tomorrow (Friday) after being closed since January.

The bridge on Springfield Road has been closed 24 hours a day as part of a £2.7 million project by Network Rail to upgrade two railway bridges in Grantham which carry the busy East Coast Main Line.

The work to strengthen the bridges – spanning Barrowby Road and Springfield Road – will keep the railway running reliably and make sure people can pass safely underneath it for years to come.

Springfield Road has been closed since January.

Over the last seven months, Network Rail teams have carried out vital repairs to the steel and brickwork on the bridges, as well as re-waterproofing them and re-painting sections.

The work was carried out in stages to make sure one of the two roads could stay open for the vast majority of the project.

The improvements to the railway bridge at Barrowby Road were completed in early December 2020, before work began at Springfield Road in January.

The wintry weather which hit the region in February caused some delays to the work, and Springfield Road fully reopens tomorrow although an exact time has not yet been confirmed.

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “This vital work to strengthen the two railway bridges in Grantham means they are fit for purpose for the future - to carry the East Coast Main Line and for people in the community to safely pass underneath them.

“We carefully planned the project to minimise disruption for people in the community as much as possible. The weather brought some challenges and we want to thank drivers, residents and businesses in Grantham for their continued patience while the work was carried out.”