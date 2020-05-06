Railway workers reach 2000 volunteering hours milestone

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) workers who are volunteering to support the NHS, emergency services, charities and other organisations during the Coronavirus outbreak have clocked up 2000 hours of service in just a matter of weeks.

More than 120 LNER Reserves are making a difference for other people in their communities right along the East Coast route.

Travel Consultant, Penny Bond signed up to support Age UK, the NHS and The British Red Cross. She is also running a project called ‘A letter to a friend, a letter of joy’ and is working with others to send letters and pictures to care home residents to brighten their day.