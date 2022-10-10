Railway work will affect services between Nottingham and Newark Castle and Grantham this weekend.

All lines will be closed on Saturday and Sunday to allow engineering work to take place.

Replacement buses will be in operation.

Newark Castle Level Crossing.. (12651208)

The buses cover Nottingham and Newark Castle; Nottingham and Grantham; Nottingham and Peterborough.

#EMRUpdate This weekend there is engineering work between Nottingham and Newark Castle/ Grantham. Multiple rail replacement buses will be in operation. Please check your journey beforehand, and see our website for more information: https://t.co/5WV6cRJkCg — EMR (@EastMidRailway) October 10, 2022

An adapted service will also run between Newark Northgate Station and Lincoln.

Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich will run as two separate services, between Liverpool Lime Street and and Nottingham and between Nottingham and Norwich.

Nottingham and Norwich services will not call at Grantham.