Railway works affect routes between Newark Castle, Nottingham and Grantham this weekend

By Marta Tavares
Published: 09:28, 10 October 2022
Railway work will affect services between Nottingham and Newark Castle and Grantham this weekend.

All lines will be closed on Saturday and Sunday to allow engineering work to take place.

Replacement buses will be in operation.

Newark Castle Level Crossing.. (12651208)
The buses cover Nottingham and Newark Castle; Nottingham and Grantham; Nottingham and Peterborough.

An adapted service will also run between Newark Northgate Station and Lincoln.

Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich will run as two separate services, between Liverpool Lime Street and and Nottingham and between Nottingham and Norwich.

Nottingham and Norwich services will not call at Grantham.

