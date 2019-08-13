Rain didn't damper summer fete at Grantham care home
Residents at a Grantham care home didn’t let the wet weather spoil their annual summer fayre at the weekend.
Family and friends joined staff and residents at Gregory House Care Home, in Welby Gardens, Grantham, on Saturday to enjoy cocktails, cake and hot dogs as well as a variety of games and stalls that the home had to offer.
Stalls also included a barbecue, tombola, cards, jams, Avon, jewelry and a
raffle.
Visitors were also able to have a go at a number of competitions including guess the weight of the cake and name the bear.
The event managed to raise more than £400 for the home.
Activities coordinator Sarah Gray was pleased with the turnout.
She said: “ T h e event was a great success with thanks to all our guests and
volunteers who came along to support the home, which has raised over £400 for the Residents’ Amenities Fund including an outing, activity or entertainment.
Sarah added: “A big shout to Dunne and Rusted for the fantastic musical
entertainment and to the local community for our raffle prizes."
