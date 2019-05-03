Rain forces Notts Outlaw cricket match to be abandoned
Notts Outlaws’ penultimate fixture of the Royal London One-Day Cup group stage against Durham was abandoned today due to persistent rain.
It was the first time that Nottinghamshire CCC were bringing Royal London One-Day Cup cricket to Gorse Lane, Grantham.
A crowd of up to 3,000 people were due to attend.
South Kesteven District Council tweeted their disappointment.
