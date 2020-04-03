Children across the Grantham area have been creating rainbows to place in their windows to spread messages of hope and positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve received lots of pictures of brightly coloured rainbows in the windows of homes in the town and surrounding villages.

The idea is believed to have originated in Italy, which has so far been worst hit by Covid-19 out of any European country.

Mum Ruth Toole, who lives in Marston, has been creating rainbows with her daughter Phoebe, 4.

She said: “Phoebe is obviously missing her friends from school, so I think it’s helped her to still feel connected to them.

“We’ve been out for a drive in the car and spotted a few rainbows in other people’s windows, which really made Phoebe smile. She loves thinking that her paintings might make others smile too.”

It’s not just rainbows though. Many youngsters in Harlaxton and Colsterworth are also popping teddy bears in their windows for a game of bear hunt, inspired by Michael Rosen’s book ‘We’re All Going on a Bear Hunt’.

