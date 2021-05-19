A ram raid on a village Co-op store took place in the early hours of this morning.

The raiders used a teleporter in a bid to steal the cash machine from the Co-op store in Ancaster.

The raid took place at about 12.30am this morning leaving a large hole in the corner of the store where the cash machine is located.

A ram raid was carried out on the Ancaster Co-op store in the early hours. (47324409)

The raiders failed to take the machine which was left on the floor of the shop.

It is not yet known if they stolen any cash or items from the store which remains closed today.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers were called to the Co-op store in Ermine Street, Ancaster at 12.30am this morning. A digger had been driven into the store in an attempt to remove an ATM machine.

The teleporter remains in place after smashing a hole in the Co-op store. (47324411)

"This attempt failed and those involved fled the scene. A scene guard is in place at the store and we are investigating this incident."

Anbody who witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to the police is asked to contact them in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting the reference 6 of 19 May 2021

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 6 of 19 May 2021 in the subject box

You can also contact them through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

The teleporter used in the raid on the Co-op store in Ancaster. (47324414)