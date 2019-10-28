Rape crisis centre writes open letter to abuse victims affected by closure of Trust House in Grantham

A rape crisis centre has written an open letter to victims of rape and sexual abuse that have been affected by the closure of Trust House in Grantham earlier this month.

Trust House Lincolnshire, which was based in St Catherine’s Road, closed unexpectedly on 1 October leaving many of its vulnerable service-users not knowing where to turn.

Lincolnshire Rape Crisis, an existing service that offers support to survivors of sexual violence in Lincolnshire, is reaching out to victims to encourage them to get in touch so that they can offer support.

The open letter stated: “We understand that the closure of Trust House has come as a surprise to you and you may be feeling confused, worried or anxious and concerned about the support available to you now.

“We are here to offer you support in a safe and confidential environment.

“Our team of fully trained specialists and our organisation adheres to national service standards and we are fully GDPR compliant. We have years of experience working with trauma caused by sexual violence and survivors affected by it.

“Lincolnshire Rape Crisis support people of all genders and ages who live, study or work in Lincolnshire, who have been affected by any form of sexual violence at any point in their lives and are willing to engage in support/therapy relating to these experiences.

“You can contact us for support; we are ready to support you. We have a base in Grantham and offer face to face support across the county of Lincolnshire.

“We provide free and confidential support and information for survivors through our helpline, email, one to one support sessions, group sessions, and counselling.”

People can refer themselves at www.lincolnshirerapecrisis.org.uk, email support@lincolnshirerapecrisis.org.uk or call 0800 334 5500.

Established in Grantham in June 2015, Trust House Lincolnshire provided a free counselling service to men, women and children in Lincolnshire who have been affected by rape and sexual abuse at any point in their lives.

Originally running under the umbrella of The Survivors Trust, it set up as an independent charity earlier this year and held up to 90 counselling sessions a week.

News of the closure came as a huge shock to many of the counsellors and service users with a group of them gathered outside Trust House earlier this month to protest against its closure.