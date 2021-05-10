A new rapid mobile community Covid-19 testing site is set to visit Bingham market place every Tuesday until further notice.

The site will provide local residents with regular access to asymptomatic testing and a lateral flow test (LFT) community collect point.

The new site will launch tomorrow (May 11) and be in place each Tuesday from 10am to 4.30pm for those not displaying any symptoms.

A rapid mobile Covid-19 testing site will come to Bingham every week. (47033121)

No appointments are necessary at the testing site based at this site at NG13 8AN and visitors will simply be asked to register to get their results whilst the LFT tests can be collected quickly and easily.

Around one in three people infected with Covid-19 show no symptoms at all and could potentially spread the disease without knowing it.

The tests on site only take a few seconds and results are delivered within 60 minutes directly to a smartphone. The test is designed to identify anyone who may have the virus and who may be, unwittingly, putting their colleagues, households or support bubbles at risk.

Anyone over 18 can still collect two free rapid Covid-19 tests per person as part of the government’s wider lateral flow testing rollout.

In Rushcliffe it includes a community collect site at Cotgrave Hub on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 4.30pm.

People across Nottinghamshire and Nottingham can request two boxes of seven tests per person or four boxes per family from this and all other asymptomatic community testing sites as part of this continued rollout.

They can collect boxes from community testing sites and are encouraged to have a supervised test to help ensure that tests completed at home are accurate.

People aged 18 and over can also collect the same number of tests from local pharmacies through the Government’s ‘Pharmacy Collect' service. Local participating pharmacies can be found at find a test centre (test-and-trace.nhs.uk)

If testing at home, people will need to register their results online or by calling 119. They should self-isolate if positive and order a confirmatory PCR test.

Regular, rapid testing for people without symptoms remains available through the following existing routes:

a home ordering service, which allows people to order lateral flow tests online to be delivered to their home available at https://test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/order-lateral-flow-kits/condition

workplace testing programmes, on-site or at home

testing on-site at schools and colleges.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should book a test online or by calling 119.

Find out more about the new Bingham site by visiting www.rushcliffe.gov.uk/communitytesting